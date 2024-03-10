Sri Lanka Navy seizes three Indian fishing trawlers, arrests 22 fishermen

Posted by Editor on March 10, 2024 - 8:47 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters in the dark hours of March 09, 2024, and this morning (March 10).

The operation led to the seizure of 03 Indian trawlers and the apprehension of 22 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters off the Kovilan Lighthouse in Karainagar.

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb the illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers, considering the impact of those practices on the livelihoods of local fishermen.

As an extension of these operations, the Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, having spotted that they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the Kovilan Lighthouse.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 03 Indian poaching trawlers and the apprehension of 22 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized three trawlers, together with 22 Indian fishermen, were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

With this recent apprehension, the Navy has seized a total of 15 Indian poaching trawlers and 110 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters in 2024, subsequently handing them over to authorities for legal proceedings.