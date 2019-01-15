Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena left for Philippines on a five-day state visit today.

A delegation of 13 members would be accompanying the President during his visit in Manila.

This is the first time that an Executive President of Sri Lanka is engaging in a visit to the Philippines while holding office.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries commenced in 1961.

The President visits the Philippines following an invitation extended by the country’s President Rodrigo Duterte.

The two leaders will focus on strengthening political, economical and cultural ties between the two countries during bilateral discussions tomorrow.

The Head of State is meanwhile scheduled to engage in a tour to the Asian Development Bank situated in the Philippines.