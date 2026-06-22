Sri Lanka reaffirms neutral foreign policy during talks with senior U.S. Official

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 22, 2026 - 6:50 pm

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath reaffirmed that Sri Lanka always acts with neutrality and in accordance with international law during discussions with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S. Paul Kapur at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Minister Herath expressed appreciation for the continued support provided by the United States to Sri Lanka. He particularly thanked the U.S. for its assistance in helping Sri Lanka secure fuel supplies amid the ongoing conflict situation in the Middle East.

The Minister also conveyed the government’s gratitude for the vessels and aircraft donated by the United States to the Sri Lanka Navy and the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Highlighting the country’s economic prospects, Minister Herath informed Mr. Kapur that Sri Lanka has created a safe and investment-friendly environment and invited American investors to explore business opportunities in the country. He emphasized that the government is committed to providing the necessary support and facilities to encourage and facilitate foreign investments.

Speaking during the discussion, Assistant Secretary Kapur stated that the United States highly values its relationship with Sri Lanka. The two sides also exchanged views on the ongoing U.S.–Iran agreement, and Minister Herath conveyed his best wishes for its success.

In addition, Minister Herath extended his congratulations to the United States and its people ahead of the 250th anniversary of American independence, which will be celebrated on July 4, 2026.