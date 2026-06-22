Sri Lanka records drop in tourism earnings despite surge in remittances

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 22, 2026 - 10:03 am

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says tourism earnings fell by 11.9 percent during the first five months of 2026, while foreign remittance inflows recorded a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest report released by the CBSL, tourism revenue generated between January and May 2026 amounted to USD 1,360 million.

In comparison, tourism earnings during the corresponding period in 2025 were recorded at USD 1,543.1 million, reflecting a decline of 11.9 percent year-on-year.

The report also noted that tourism earnings for May 2026 stood at USD 155.7 million, down from USD 164.1 million recorded in May 2025.

Meanwhile, foreign remittance inflows received by the country during the first five months of 2026 totaled USD 3,909.7 million.

During the same period in 2025, Sri Lanka received USD 3,102.2 million in remittances, indicating a notable increase in foreign remittance inflows this year, according to the Central Bank.