Sri Lanka reduces Import tax on maize

Posted by Editor on August 18, 2023 - 2:53 pm

The Sri Lanka Government has reduced the import tax on maize with effect from last night (August 17).

Accordingly, the import tax of Rs. 75 on 1 kg of maize was reduced to Rs. 25 from last night, State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.

“The aim of this is to reduce the price of animal feed produced using maize,” he tweeted.