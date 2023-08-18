Sri Lanka reduces Import tax on maize
Posted by Editor on August 18, 2023 - 2:53 pm
The Sri Lanka Government has reduced the import tax on maize with effect from last night (August 17).
Accordingly, the import tax of Rs. 75 on 1 kg of maize was reduced to Rs. 25 from last night, State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.
“The aim of this is to reduce the price of animal feed produced using maize,” he tweeted.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Dry weather could impact water supply: Water Board urges the public to use water sparingly August 18, 2023
- Sri Lanka reduces Import tax on maize August 18, 2023
- Sri Lanka hopes to attract 5 million tourists annually August 18, 2023
- Massive fire reported at a factory in Homagama Industrial Zone August 17, 2023
- Sri Lanka Children will have to learn Hindi and Chinese in the future – President August 17, 2023