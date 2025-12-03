Sri Lanka reports 479 dead, 350 missing after extreme weather

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports that 479 deaths caused by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka have been recorded so far, while 350 people remain missing.

The DMC issued this update today (December 03) at 04:00 PM.

According to the latest figures, 1,614,790 individuals from 455,405 families across 25 districts have been affected.

Meanwhile, the highest number of disaster-related deaths has been reported in the Kandy District, with a total of 118 deaths. In addition, 89 deaths have been reported in the Nuwara Eliya District, 83 in the Badulla District, 56 in the Kurunegala District, and 30 in the Kegalle District.

Meanwhile, 171 people from the Kandy District, 73 from Nuwara Eliya, 41 from Kegalle, and 28 from Badulla are still missing due to the disaster.