Bangladesh delivers humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on December 3, 2025 - 7:34 pm

Bangladesh dispatched a humanitarian relief consignment to Sri Lanka this afternoon (December 03) to support ongoing recovery efforts following the devastation caused by recent adverse weather conditions in the country.

The shipment arrived at 1:00 p.m. aboard a Bangladesh Air Force C-130 aircraft and was received by Mayuri Perera, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

The consignment was formally handed over by Andalib Elias, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, underscoring the continued solidarity of Bangladesh with Sri Lanka during this challenging period.

The cargo included 1,000 mosquito nets, 500 food packets, 10 tents, and 20 pieces each of torch lights, gum boots, vests, gloves, and hats, along with 125 boxes of essential medicines.

The assistance will be immediately directed to affected communities, further strengthening relief operations in the impacted regions.