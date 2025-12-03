UAE sends fourth humanitarian aid flight to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

The United Arab Emirates dispatched another humanitarian relief consignment to Sri Lanka today (December 3) as part of its ongoing support for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

This marks the fourth plane carrying aid from the United Arab Emirates to Sri Lanka.

The shipment arrived this afternoon (December 3) aboard a UAE Air Force C-17A aircraft and was officially received by Brigadier Sachindra Wijesiriwardhane of the Sri Lanka Army, who expressed Sri Lanka’s appreciation for the UAE’s swift assistance.

The relief was provided by the UAE’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, which reaffirmed its continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s emergency response efforts.

The cargo included food packets, relief bags, rescue vehicles, and utility vehicles, all intended to strengthen ongoing search, rescue, and recovery operations in cyclone-affected areas.

This latest delivery adds to the growing international support mobilized to aid Sri Lanka’s recovery from the disaster.