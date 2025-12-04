U.S. announces $2 Million in emergency aid for Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah

December 4, 2025 - 8:00 am

The United States has announced $2 million in emergency, life-saving assistance for people affected by Tropical Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

The storm caused severe damage, leading to urgent humanitarian needs across many communities.

According to an official statement from the U.S. Department of State on December 3, 2025, the U.S. will also use the Department of War’s strategic airlift capabilities to help support disaster response efforts. This includes transporting supplies and equipment needed for relief operations.

U.S. State Department representatives are working closely with the Sri Lankan government and relief organizations to make sure aid reaches the communities hit hardest by the cyclone. The goal is to deliver support quickly and efficiently.

The United States said it remains committed to ongoing coordination as Sri Lanka begins recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The statement also expressed sincere condolences for the loss of life and the destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah.