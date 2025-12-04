ADB announces emergency grants for flood-hit Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Viet Nam

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced immediate financial support for three countries in South and Southeast Asia following severe flooding that has caused major loss of life and widespread damage.

On Wednesday (December 03), ADB President Masato Kanda said the bank will provide up to $3 million to Sri Lanka, $2 million to Thailand, and $2 million to Viet Nam. The grants were approved after each government requested help.

“I am deeply saddened by the suffering caused by these devastating floods,” said Mr. Kanda. “The governments and people of Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Viet Nam can rest assured that ADB will provide assistance to help save lives and rebuild communities. We will work quickly and cooperatively with governments to bring shelter, comfort and hope to those affected by these terrible events.”

According to ADB, the money will support urgent emergency and humanitarian efforts. The grants will come from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), which offers fast-tracked assistance for life-saving needs immediately after major natural disasters.

Flooding across the region has damaged homes, infrastructure, and property, creating serious challenges for millions of people.

ADB, founded in 1966 and owned by 69 members, 50 of them from Asia and the Pacific, works to support inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth.

The bank partners with governments and organizations to address regional challenges, invest in infrastructure, and help protect the environment.