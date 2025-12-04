Thurstan College supports disaster fund with Rs. 3.25 Million

A financial contribution of Rs. 3,250,000.00 was officially handed over to Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) at the Ministry of Defence yesterday (December 03), in support of the National Disaster Management Fund.

The donation was presented by Mr. Noel Joseph, Chairman of the Thurstan College Trust Fund. The total contribution comprises Rs. 2,250,000.00 from the Trust Fund and Rs. 1,000,000.00 from the Thurstan College Old Boys’ Union – Australia, reflecting the strong collective commitment of the Thurstan fraternity to national welfare and disaster-relief initiatives.

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) expressed his appreciation for the timely and meaningful support extended to enhance the country’s disaster management and relief capabilities, commending the donors for their generosity and national spirit.