Sri Lanka tightens sugar labelling rules for liquid food products

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 3, 2026 - 9:52 am

Sri Lanka has lowered the sugar limits used for colour-coded labels on liquid food products under a revised gazette notification.

The Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2494/0, dated June 23, 2026, has been issued under the signature of Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

According to the new amendments, revised requirements have been introduced for labelling liquid food products based on their sugar content. Product packaging must display mandatory colour-coded logos in line with the updated schedule.

Under the revised rules, the sugar content level represented by the red colour has been reduced from 11 grams to 8 grams per 100 millilitres.

The amber colour category has also been revised. It now applies to sugar content ranging from 2.5 grams to 8 grams per 100 millilitres.

The green colour category will apply to liquid food products with less than 2.5 grams of sugar per 100 millilitres.

The new amendments also include alternative methods for displaying the required symbols on product packaging.