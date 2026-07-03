Wasantha Karannagoda arrested over Yoshitha Navy case

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 3, 2026 - 11:49 am

Former Sri Lanka Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda was arrested today over a corruption allegation linked to the 2006 recruitment and foreign training of Yoshitha Rajapaksa.

Karannagoda was arrested by investigation officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at the Commission at around 10:05 AM today (July 03, 2026).

He was arrested over allegations that corruption had been committed during the recruitment of cadet officers to the Executive Branch of the Sri Lanka Navy in 2006.

According to the allegation, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was recruited as a cadet officer of the Executive Branch of the Sri Lanka Navy despite not fulfilling the required qualifications for recruitment.

It is also alleged that, outside the procedure followed up to that time, Yoshitha Rajapaksa was given the opportunity to take part in a training course at the Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) in the United Kingdom.

Government funds had allegedly been used to pay for the training course.

Karannagoda is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.