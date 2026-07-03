Yoshitha’s petition rejected in money laundering case

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 3, 2026 - 12:20 pm

The Court of Appeal today (July 3) dismissed Yoshitha Rajapaksa’s revision petition over the conspiracy charge in a money laundering case involving over Rs. 59 million.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa, had filed the petition seeking a ruling that the charge of “conspiracy” included in the case filed against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cannot be maintained.

The petition was dismissed by the Court of Appeal bench comprising Justices Amal Ranaraja and Dr. Sumudu Premachandra.

The Attorney General has filed the case against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, alleging that he committed offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to the case, over Rs. 59 million, the source of which could not be verified, had been deposited into three private fixed deposit bank accounts between March 31, 2009, and December 12, 2013.