Rakitha, Charith and Aruna further remanded until July 17, 2026

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 3, 2026 - 4:06 pm

Attorney Rakitha Rajapakshe and two others have been further remanded until July 17, 2026 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court over an alleged bribery case involving organised criminal Nandun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, also known as “Harak Kata”.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today (July 3) after considering the submissions made by the Assistant Legal Director of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the lawyers representing the suspects.

The Magistrate stated that the suspects’ bail application was rejected as no special grounds had been presented to grant them bail.

The suspects are former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe’s son, Attorney Rakitha Rajapakshe, former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Horana organiser Charith Abeysinghe, and former Executive Director of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited, Aruna Warushahennadige.

They are accused in connection with an alleged bribery scheme involving organised criminal figure “Harak Kata”.