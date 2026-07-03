Sri Lanka, Pakistan strengthen defence ties at armed forces dialogue

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 3, 2026 - 7:30 pm

The 6th Pakistan-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue concluded today (July 3) at the Navy Headquarters in the Defence Headquarters Complex, Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), and Pakistan’s Defence Secretary, Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Ali.

Senior military officials and representatives from the Armed Forces and Defence Ministries of both countries also took part in the discussions.

The annual bilateral dialogue provided a platform to review existing defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and Pakistan and discuss new areas for collaboration.

During the meeting, both delegations exchanged views on several matters of mutual interest, including defence cooperation, military-to-military engagement, training and professional military education, maritime security, counterterrorism, capacity building and regional security.

Speaking at the opening session, Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) thanked Pakistan for its continued support in strengthening the professional capabilities of the Sri Lanka Armed Forces.

He also reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to further strengthening defence ties between the two countries for mutual benefit, regional peace and stability.

The Defence Secretary said the Armed Forces Defence Dialogue is an important platform to review existing cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration. He also conveyed his gratitude to the Pakistani delegation on behalf of the President and the Government of Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s Defence Secretary, Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Ali, thanked the Government of Sri Lanka for the warm hospitality extended to the Pakistani delegation.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the longstanding defence partnership between the two countries.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Major General Nayyar Naseer (Retd), the Additional Secretary of Defence, the Commanders of the Navy and Air Force, the Army Chief of Staff, senior Defence Ministry officials and senior Tri-Forces officers were also present.