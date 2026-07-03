Litro Gas prices to be reduced from July 4, 2026
Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 3, 2026 - 8:21 pm
Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective from July 4, 2026.
Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 300, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 4,465.
The price of a 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 118, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 1,792.
The price of a 2.3 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 55, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 835.
The price revision is as follows:
|Gas cylinder
|Revision
|New Price
|12.5 kg cylinder
|– Rs. 300
|Rs. 4,465
|5 kg cylinder
|– Rs. 118
|Rs. 1,792
|2.3 kg cylinder
|– Rs. 55
|Rs. 835