Litro Gas prices to be reduced from July 4, 2026

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 3, 2026 - 8:21 pm

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective from July 4, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 300, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 4,465.

The price of a 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 118, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 1,792.

The price of a 2.3 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 55, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 835.

The price revision is as follows: