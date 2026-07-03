Jul 03 2026 July 3, 2026 July 3, 2026 NoComment

Litro Gas prices to be reduced from July 4, 2026

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 3, 2026 - 8:21 pm

Litro gas Sri Lanka

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective from July 4, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 300, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 4,465.

The price of a 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 118, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 1,792.

The price of a 2.3 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 55, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 835.

The price revision is as follows:

Gas cylinder
 Revision New Price
12.5 kg cylinder – Rs. 300  Rs. 4,465
5 kg cylinder – Rs. 118  Rs. 1,792
2.3 kg cylinder – Rs. 55  Rs. 835
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