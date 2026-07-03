Laugfs Gas prices to be reduced from July 4, 2026

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 3, 2026 - 9:45 pm

LAUGFS Gas PLC has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective from July 4, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 1,280, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 4,965.

The price of a 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 512, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 1,988.

The price revision is as follows: