Jul 03 2026 July 3, 2026 July 3, 2026 NoComment

Laugfs Gas prices to be reduced from July 4, 2026

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 3, 2026 - 9:45 pm

Laugfs gas Sri Lanka

LAUGFS Gas PLC has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective from July 4, 2026.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 1,280, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 4,965.

The price of a 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 512, bringing the new retail price to Rs. 1,988.

The price revision is as follows:

Gas cylinder
 Revision New Price
12.5 kg cylinder – Rs. 1,280  Rs. 4,965
5 kg cylinder – Rs. 512  Rs. 1,988
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