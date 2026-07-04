Sri Lanka Customs revenue exceeds first-half target by Rs. 313 Billion

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 4, 2026 - 9:39 am

Sri Lanka Customs has collected Rs. 1,373.7 billion in revenue during the first half of 2026, exceeding its target by Rs. 313 billion.

Customs Media Spokesperson and Senior Director of Customs Chandana Punchihewa said the Department had surpassed the revenue target set for the first six months of the year, which ended on June 30, 2026.

The projected revenue target for Sri Lanka Customs for the first half of 2026 was Rs. 1,060.5 billion. However, the Department collected Rs. 1,373.7 billion during this period.

The total revenue target assigned to Sri Lanka Customs for 2026 is Rs. 2,206 billion.

Punchihewa said the Department is confident that it can surpass the record annual revenue of Rs. 2.5 trillion achieved in 2025, if the current revenue trend continues.

The revenue target for July has been set at Rs. 192.4 billion. Sri Lanka Customs has already collected Rs. 31 billion within the first two days of the month.

However, Punchihewa noted that a decline has been observed in revenue from the automobile sector due to the restrictions imposed on motor vehicle imports.