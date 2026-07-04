Tri-Forces join special dengue prevention programme in Western Province

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 4, 2026 - 10:41 am

A special dengue prevention programme focusing on high-risk areas in the Western Province began this morning (July 04) under the instructions of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The programme is being carried out under the direct supervision of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha.

The large-scale public health initiative is being implemented across institutions and surrounding areas in the Western Province. It is part of a coordinated national effort to control the spread of dengue and protect public health.

A considerable number of personnel from the Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force have been deployed for the programme.

The Tri-Forces personnel are working in close coordination with health authorities, local government institutions and community-based organisations.

As part of the operation, they are conducting extensive cleaning campaigns, identifying and destroying possible mosquito breeding sites, clearing blocked drainage systems and carrying out community awareness programmes.

These awareness programmes are aimed at educating residents in high-risk areas on effective dengue prevention measures.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry and the Tri-Forces continue to support the national mechanism to control the spread of dengue, in line with the directives of the President.

The initiative is also being carried out as a community welfare programme to help safeguard public health.