Defence Secretary leads talks to clear Colombo garbage crisis

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 4, 2026 - 3:54 pm

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) has called for urgent action to clear accumulated garbage in the Colombo Municipal Council area amid concerns over public health and the risk of dengue during the rainy season.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting held on July 3, 2026, at the Ministry of Defence to discuss garbage disposal and waste management issues affecting the Colombo Municipal Council region.

During the meeting, the Defence Secretary stressed the need for a coordinated, swift and sustainable approach to address the existing waste management challenges. He said close cooperation among all relevant stakeholders is important to ensure a cleaner, healthier and more environmentally sustainable city.

The discussion also focused on the serious public health risks linked to poor waste management, especially the increased threat of a dengue outbreak during the rainy season.

The Defence Secretary instructed the relevant authorities to improve the existing waste collection systems, make better use of available resources and take immediate steps to remove accumulated garbage from the affected areas. He also emphasised the need for long-term efficiency in waste management operations.

Participants discussed the current challenges in waste management and explored practical steps and long-term strategies to find a sustainable and lasting solution to the issue.

The meeting was attended by Colombo Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar, the Navy Commander, the Army Chief of Staff and the Director General of the Civil Security Department.

Senior officers from the Tri-Forces and the Police were also present at the meeting.