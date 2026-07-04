Suspected driver arrested over Akuregoda double murder

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 4, 2026 - 10:41 pm

A suspect believed to have driven the car used by the gunmen in the Akuregoda killing of a lawyer and his wife was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake today (July 4).

The suspect was arrested after being brought to Sri Lanka from the Maldives by a team of Criminal Investigation Department officers.

Police said the arrested suspect is an organised criminal. He has been handed over to the Western Province (South) Crimes Division for further investigations.

The suspect is a 23-year-old resident of the Ethkandura area.

According to Police, the suspect had been entered into the Automated Facial Recognition System installed at the Katunayake Airport as a wanted suspect in connection with the shooting and killing of Attorney-at-Law Buddika Mallawa Arachchi and his wife, W. A. Nisansala.

Two gunmen allegedly involved in the shooting had been arrested earlier, while the suspect arrested today is believed to have been the driver of the car used by the shooters.

Attorney-at-Law Buddika Mallawa Arachchi and his wife, W. A. Nisansala, were shot dead inside their vehicle on February 13, 2026. The shooting took place at around 4:50 PM in the car park of a supermarket in the Akuregoda area of the Thalangama Police Division, near the Defence Headquarters Complex, about 700 metres away.

Police said the same suspect had previously been arrested by the Baddegama Police on October 21, 2025, over the possession of dangerous drugs. He was produced before the Baddegama Magistrate’s Court and fined.

He was also arrested by the Elpitiya Police on December 15, 2025, over the possession of heroin. He was produced before the Elpitiya Magistrate’s Court and fined.

The Western Province (South) Crimes Division is conducting further investigations.