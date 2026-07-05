Rs. 5.7 Billion Kirulapone housing complex opened for low-income families

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 5, 2026 - 10:37 am

The Residencies Kirulapone, a Rs. 5,784 million apartment complex with 624 housing units, was opened yesterday (July 4) for low-income families living in Colombo urban areas.

The new apartment complex has been built on D. M. Colombage Mawatha in Kirulapone. It consists of two blocks, B1 and B2, with each block having 11 floors.

The opening ceremony was held with the participation of Bimal Rathnayake, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development; Colombo Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar; and several other officials.

The housing project was launched with financial assistance from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Construction began in the first quarter of 2025 under a new design with improved facilities.

The project was carried out in support of the Colombo Urban Regeneration Project. It received service and technical support from the Urban Development Authority, which comes under the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development.

Housing units have been provided to residents of Poorvarama Janapadaya, Samagi Mawatha in Narahenpita, Samagi Watta on Kirimandala Mawatha, and Pichchamalwatta on Kirimandala Mawatha. Housing units have also been given to people who lost their homes due to the modernisation of the Kelani Valley railway line under the Colombo Suburban Railway Project.

The new apartment complex has been completed with several key facilities. These include fire protection systems, gas systems, internal and external electricity systems, water supply, sewerage systems, passenger elevator systems, and a common car park.

Several other facilities have also been added to improve the safety, health, education, and living standards of the residents. They include a preschool, daycare centre, community hall, modern shopping facility, health services centre, Grama Niladhari office, police post, fire operations centre, and other facilities.

Under the second phase of facility development, five new access roads will be developed to provide safe and efficient transport access to the apartment complex. This includes the construction of a new access road connecting Seventh Lane and Fifth Lane.

Plans have also been made to widen and develop all canal systems connected to the Kirulapone Canal. A new water retention pond will be constructed along with this work to help prevent flooding.

A business building with 38 new shops will also be constructed to support the livelihoods of residents engaged in different occupations. Walking paths and a fitness centre are also planned for the surrounding area.