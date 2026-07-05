Over 1,000 Sri Lanka Police officers removed from service

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on July 5, 2026 - 11:02 am

More than 1,000 Sri Lanka Police officers have been removed from service over various offences, Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala said.

The Minister said some of the officers were dismissed for serious offences, including involvement in drug trafficking and maintaining links with organised criminal gangs.

He said certain officers had also been removed from service over other offences, including neglect of duty and bribery.

Minister Wijepala added that swift investigations are being carried out into complaints made against police officers.