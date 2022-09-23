Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry meets U.S. President Joe Biden in New York

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry met President of the United States, Joe Biden at the reception on the occasion of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today (September 23).

The dinner was hosted by the U.S. President Joe Biden and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

Minister Ali Sabry will deliver the Sri Lanka statement at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow (September 24) in New York.