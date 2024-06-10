Sri Lanka’s former top Police officials join NPP amidst threats and political pressure

Posted by Editor on June 10, 2024 - 9:29 am

Retired Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne and former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara joined the Retired Police Collective of the National People’s Power (NPP) at its inaugural meeting on Sunday (June 9), at the National Youth Council in Maharagama.

Speaking at the Collective’s National Conference in Maharagama, Retired Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne explained that his decision to join the NPP was driven by a desire to restore the rule of law in the country, which he believes has significantly deteriorated in recent times.

Seneviratne elaborated that the group forming the Collective held extensive discussions with NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake over two years. “During these discussions, we conveyed the challenges we encountered and were deeply impressed by their sincerity and commitment to making the necessary sacrifices to achieve their objectives. Moreover, we received clear and satisfactory responses to our concerns,” he affirmed.

“We established the Retired Police Collective to foster a law-abiding society by bringing together individuals who dedicated the prime years of their lives to their duty,” he emphasized.

He maintained that the Collective is a democratic organization and that its members have no desire to be involved in the country’s law enforcement in an official capacity again.

NPP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake revealed that both the Government and the Opposition had threatened Ravi Seneviratne against joining the NPP and that investigations based on baseless allegations have been initiated against him.

He assured that under an NPP government, justice will be served for Shani Abeysekara, who has suffered political victimization and injustice.