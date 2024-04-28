Sri Lanka’s government hospitals grapple with ambulance driver shortage

Posted by Editor on April 28, 2024 - 9:52 am

The Government Health Service Ambulance Drivers Association has drawn attention to a shortage of ambulance drivers within the government hospital system in Sri Lanka.

According to its chairman, W.D. Wijesinghe, there are nearly 300 vacancies for ambulance drivers.

He further mentioned that the current Minister responsible for this issue has been informed, and cabinet approval has been granted to recruit 32 drivers.

However, Wijesinghe emphasized that despite the call for applications, no recruitment has taken place.

He highlighted the sensitive nature of the job, noting that many drivers are required to work overtime to ensure public health and safety.