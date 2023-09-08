Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets fell by 4.4% in August 2023 after paying Bangladesh USD 150 million

Sri Lanka’s official foreign reserve assets have reduced by 4.4 percent to USD 3,598 million at the end of August, 2023, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said.

According to the CBSL reserve assets stood at USD 3,765 million in July, 2023 which included around USD 1.4 billion swap facility, which is subject to conditionalities on usability, from the People’s Bank of China.

The reduction comes after Sri Lanka paid back USD 150 million of a swap facility obtained from Bangladesh two years ago.