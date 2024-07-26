Sri Lanka’s security chiefs instructed to ensure safety during Presidential Election

Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Defence, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, instructed the country’s security chiefs to ensure the security of presidential candidates, citizens, and the entire country during the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.

The State Minister gave these instructions during the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence meeting in Parliament this morning (July 26).

Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, and a group of high-ranking officers representing the Tri-Forces, as well as officials from the Ministry of Defence and heads of institutions under its purview, were present at the meeting.

The Minister further requested that all actions be carried out in a manner that protects the Constitution and citizens’ fundamental rights. He added that during the most complex period of the past two years, the ministry had to make critical decisions and was able to stabilize the country by reaffirming national security and the rule of law.

Minister Tennakoon extended his gratitude to all parties dedicated to this cause on behalf of His Excellency the President and advised the Ministry of Defence and all institutions within its jurisdiction to carry out their duties effectively in the future.

The committee meeting also examined issues concerning the further strengthening of the armed forces, as well as concerns raised by lawmakers about the Ministry of Defence.