The number of complaints received by the Kurunegala General Hospital and the Dambulla Hospital against Gynecologist Dr. Siyabdeen Mohamed Safi has soared to 236 as at yesterday, hospital sources said.

Sources said the Kurunegala General Hospital had received 202 complaints while 34 complaints had been received by the Dambulla Hospital as at May 29. The complaints made by the latter had been received by the Women’s and Children’s Bureau of the Dambulla Police.

Complainants are mothers who have given birth to their children through caesarean operations performed by the said doctor in 2013 and 2015.

Complaining that the doctor performed such surgeries within 10 to 15 minutes, they said they continued channelling several physicians and engaged in rituals due to infertility.

