Suminda Sirisena passes away

Posted by Editor on December 4, 2023 - 8:15 am

Veteran actor Suminda Sirisena passed away at the age of 75 this morning (December 04).

According to family sources, He had passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Gampaha.

Suminda Sirisena has played a wide range of starring or supporting roles and is a recipient of Best Actor award in many award festivals.