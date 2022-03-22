Take necessary action to seek solutions for fuel crisis – Namal

Minister Namal Rajapaksa says necessary action must be taken to seek solutions instead of forcing the public to wait in fuel queues any longer.

Speaking to the media in Colombo today, Minister Rajapaksa said fuel distributors must fulfil their responsibilities in a stringent manner.

The Minister claimed the President has issued directives to the relevant officials to expedite fuel distribution.

He said the subject Minister informed the Cabinet of Ministers that the required stocks of fuel will be received through the Indian Credit Line adding he believes the prevailing situation will be resolved in the near future.

He said all relevant officials and distributors must work irrespective of weekends and holidays.

Minister Rajapaksa acknowledged that the public is facing a dire situation adding the public must not be burdened.

He said blame must not be passed around at present adding everyone must instead act to return the country to normalcy.

When questioned by the media whether military assistance can be sought to assist with the fuel distribution process, Minister Rajapaksa said the President has issued the necessary directives to officials.

(Source: News Radio)