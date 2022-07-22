This is not the time to crack down on citizens and not a way to win confidence – U.S. Ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said she met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to express her grave concern over the unnecessary and deeply troubling escalation of violence against protesters overnight.

She said the President and the cabinet have an opportunity and an obligation to respond to the calls of Sri Lankans for a better future.

“We believe that the new president and his government must earn the confidence of its people, the Sri Lankan people and the international community by really adhering to democracy and human rights and governance and this is not the way to show that confidence,” said Julie J. Chung, the US Ambassador.

She urged the government to respect the rights of all and release those who have been detained and to make sure that those injured are attended to.

“This is not the time to crack down on citizens, but instead to look ahead at the immediate and tangible steps the Government can take to regain the trust of the people, restore stability, and rebuild the economy,” she tweeted.