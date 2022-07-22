Wajira Abeywardena appointed to UNP’s vacant MP seat

Extraordinary gazette notification issued today (July 22) announcing Wajira Abeywardena as a national list MP of United National Party (UNP).

The gazette notification was published by the Election Commission pursuant to the powers conferred by Section 64(5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 01 of 1981 and the provisions of the Constitution.

The UNP nominated him and sent his name to the elections commission to replace the vacant seat after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected the President.