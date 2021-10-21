Thousands of students returned to schools today – Dinesh

Minister of Education Dinesh Gunawardena says thousands of children from all provinces attended schools today (21).

Speaking during an observational visit of several schools in Maharagama, Minister Gunawardena said he is committed to maintaining reopened schools in accordance with health guidelines.

The Minister said students ended a long period where education was hindered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He conveyed his gratitude to the Ministry of Education, students and parents who made an effort to return to school.

Minister Gunawardena also thanked teachers and principals who assisted towards the success of reopening schools.

Primary sections of schools across the country with less than 200 students, reopened today for the new term.

The Ministry of Education said under the first phase, nearly 3,800 schools reopened today.

