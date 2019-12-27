3 people died and 2 others sustained injuries following an accident in close proximity to the Sankapala Rajamaha Viharaya in Embilipitiya.

According to the Police, the accident occurred this morning (Dec 27) and involved an SLTB bus and a small lorry.

The accident had claimed the lives of three people travelling in the truck at the time, whilst the two injured have been admitted to the Embilipitiya hospital for treatment.

Udawalwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.