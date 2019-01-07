Three new governors appointed
Posted in Local News
Three new governors were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago.
Accordingly, the new governors were appointed for Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Northern provinces.
Newly appointed governors are as follows:
- Keerthi Tennakoon – Governor of Uva Province
- Senior Lecturer Dhamma Dissanayake – Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province
- Suren Ragawan – Governor of Northern Province
The new governor for the Southern Province is yet to be appointed.