Jan 07 2019 January 7, 2019

Three new governors appointed

Three new governors were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago.

Accordingly, the new governors were appointed for Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Northern provinces.

Newly appointed governors are as follows:

  1. Keerthi Tennakoon – Governor of Uva Province
  2. Senior Lecturer Dhamma Dissanayake – Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province
  3. Suren Ragawan – Governor of Northern Province

The new governor for the Southern Province is yet to be appointed.