Three robbers posing as police officers arrested
Three persons have been arrested for stealing money and gold jewellery from persons while posing as police officers.
Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the suspects were arrested in Wattala.
According to the police spokesman, the suspects are residents of Kurunegala and Sedawatta areas.
Meanwhile, fake identity cards used by the suspects to impersonate police officers have also been seized by the law enforcement authorities.
