TID arrests individual for promoting the LTTE

A 41-year-old individual has been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division for promoting the LTTE organisation.

The suspect, a resident of Trincomalee had fled to Qatar in 2019 and subsequently a blue Interpol notice was issued for his arrest.

Police Media Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said he was deported by Qatari authorities recently and was placed under isolation for 14 days at the Mulliyawalai quarantine centre.

Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said the TID will file charges against the suspect under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act. He is expected to be detained for questioning.

(Source: News Radio)