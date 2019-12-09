The travel ban on the Swiss Embassy staffer who allegedly was involved in an abduction case has been extended until the 12th of December.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate has passed this decision when the case was taken up today (09).

The CID informed the court that it recorded a statement for 9 hours from her last evening until early this morning. The CID is to record another statement from her this evening.

She has also requested to refer her to a female Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) for the medical report.