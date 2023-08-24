Two persons shot dead in Mannar

August 24, 2023

Two people who were travelling on a motorcycle were shot dead in Mannar today (August 24).

According to police, the shooting took place in the Adampan area in Mannar.

Two victims were aged 46 and 53 and were residents of Pallimadu and Uliyankulam.

The bodies have been kept under police protection at the scene of the incident, and the reason for the murder has not yet been revealed.

Adampan Police is conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects.