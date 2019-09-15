An explosion has been reported from a house in the Dematagoda area this morning (15), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, 2 females have been injured in the explosion.

The injured were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The police said they are yet to determine the cause of the explosion.

UPDATE: Investigations revealed that the explosion at Mahawila Lane, Dematagoda was caused by a leak in a LP gas cylinder – Police Spokesman