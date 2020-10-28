United States Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo (Mike Pompeo) has called on Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago.

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted that Pompeo will discuss the economic partnership of the US and Sri Lanka based on transparent trade and investment, key components of the post-pandemic economic recovery, as well as the shared commitment to democratic freedoms.

Mike Pompeo arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday (27) evening.

The Foreign Ministry said the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Michael R. Pompeo is undertaking an official visit to Sri Lanka, on an invitation extended by his Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

During his visit, Pompeo is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other high-profile officials on several areas of the multifaceted engagement between the two countries.

As per the US Department of State, Pompeo looks to underscore the commitment of the US to a partnership with a strong, sovereign Sri Lanka and to advance the two countries’ common goals for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, during the tour.