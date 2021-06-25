U.S. slams Duminda Silva’s release

The United States has condemned the release of former MP Duminda Silva on a special presidential pardon.

Silva, who was convicted and sentenced to death over murder charges, was released on Thursday (24) under a special presidential pardon. U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Alaina B. Teplitz, took to Twitter, stating that although the early release of the prisoners who were detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) was welcomed, pardons as those granted to Silva undermine the rule of law.

Sixteen prisoners who were detained under the PTA and 77 others who had been imprisoned for minor offences were released by the Government yesterday (24), in view of Poson Poya.

(Source: Ceylon Today)