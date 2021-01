Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament of the 9th Parliament today(05), Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

The name of Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera for the National List Parliamentary seat won by “Ape Janabala Party” in the last General Election was announced by the National Election Commission in a Gazette Notification.