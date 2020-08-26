The Government has decided to make vocational guidance compulsory in schools for grades 6 and above, education officials said.

Dr. Upali Sedara – the Secretary to the State Ministry of Education Reforms, Open Universities & Distance Learning Promotion said this measure will be taken under the new education reforms.

“Through this initiative students will be directed for job oriented training, while they complete studies,” Dr. Upali Sedara further noted.

In addition, counseling in schools will also be made compulsory, with the intention of providing solutions to various psychological and social problems among children.

Dr. Upali Sedara further noted that a certificate will be issued to every child who passes the ninth grade certifying that the period of compulsory education has been completed.

