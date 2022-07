The water supply for Colombo 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas has been interrupted by a breakdown of a transmission pipeline, the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB) says.

According to the NWS&DB, repair work is in progress and the water supply is expected to be restored by 6:00 AM tomorrow (July 08).

Meanwhile, the water supply for Colombo 01 will be under low pressure for the time being.