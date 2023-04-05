Water Supply Trade Union strike continues from today, no office, customer services until further notice

The Water Supply Trade Union Alliance (WSTUA) has decided to continue their trade union action from today (April 5) as they have not received solutions to their demands.

The union convenor Upali Rathnayake said that they had launched a token strike on March 13, but hadn’t received any tangible response from the relevant authorities.

Accordingly, the WSTUA had decided to refrain from all office duties and attending customer services until further notice.

We did not receive any response calling us for a discussion to our requests from the ministry or the chairman, Rathnayake added.

Several brief discussions held with the General Manager and officials of the Water Board, but they were not successful, he said.

“Yesterday (March 4) we had a one-day trade union action placing our demands and requested a favorable response from the water board management or from the minister. Unfortunately, no responce was recieved from any of them,” Rathnayake said.

“There would be delay in attending repairs when it comes to breakdowns. There could be possibilities of water supply disruptions from today,” he said.

The alliance appealed to the ministry to make settlement for their remaining medical leave, which was allegedly halted, attributing reasons that there was no green light from the ministry or from the secretary, Rathnayake said.

