Wijeyadasa appointed SLFP Chairman, Keerthi appointed Acting General Secretary

Posted by Editor on May 12, 2024 - 4:58 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has stepped down as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Following his resignation, the Executive Committee of the SLFP unanimously elected Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the new Chairman during their meeting at a hotel in Kotte today (May 12).

Meanwhile, the SLFP faction led by former President Maithripala Sirisena has named Attorney-at-Law Keerthi Udawatte as the Acting General Secretary.