May 12 2024 May 12, 2024 May 12, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Wijeyadasa appointed SLFP Chairman, Keerthi appointed Acting General Secretary

Posted by Editor on May 12, 2024 - 4:58 pm

Sri Lanka Freedom Party - SLFP logo

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has stepped down as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Following his resignation, the Executive Committee of the SLFP unanimously elected Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the new Chairman during their meeting at a hotel in Kotte today (May 12).

Meanwhile, the SLFP faction led by former President Maithripala Sirisena has named Attorney-at-Law Keerthi Udawatte as the Acting General Secretary.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY