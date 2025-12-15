World Bank Group announces US$120 Million in emergency support for Sri Lanka

December 15, 2025

The World Bank Group has expressed deep sorrow over the destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka and announced up to US$120 million in emergency support to help the country recover.

The funding, made available at the Government’s request by repurposing ongoing projects, will support urgent recovery needs and help restore essential services and infrastructure in the areas worst hit by the cyclone.

The World Bank Group said its thoughts are with people who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods, and with communities now facing serious hardship. It also praised the strength shown by Sri Lankans during the crisis and the Government’s quick action to save lives and begin recovery efforts.

The emergency support will focus on restoring key services such as health care, water supply, education, agriculture, and connectivity. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, will continue to support economic recovery by strengthening the private sector.

This includes advisory services and strategic investments in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help protect jobs and rebuild livelihoods.

To guide recovery planning, a Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) assessment is already underway. This work is being carried out with the Global Facility for Disaster Risk Reduction (GFDRR) and will provide early and reliable estimates of the cyclone’s impact. The assessment will help inform decisions and ensure recovery efforts are targeted where they are most needed.

The World Bank Group is also working closely with the Government on broader recovery plans, including the establishment of the new “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Fund and the next phase of post-disaster needs assessments.

“Our hearts go out to every Sri Lankan affected by Cyclone Ditwah. We are inspired by how communities across the country have come together to support each other during this difficult time,” said Gevorg Sargsyan, World Bank Group Country Manager for Sri Lanka and Maldives. “The World Bank Group is committed to helping Sri Lanka restore livelihoods, accelerate economic recovery, and rebuild stronger, safer, and more resilient communities.”

Looking ahead, the World Bank Group said it is ready to work with the Government to mobilize additional resources once the GRADE assessment is completed and financing needs are clearer. It also plans to adjust future programs to reflect the impacts of the disaster.

The World Bank Group emphasized that it is committed to ensuring assistance reaches those who need it most, quickly and effectively.

Strong oversight measures are being put in place with implementing agencies and local authorities, while coordination with development partners will continue to ensure a well-aligned response that supports Sri Lanka’s long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.